Injury boost for Aberdeen goalkeeper Joe Lewis

Aberdeen captain Joe Lewis has given new manager Stephen Glass an injury boost after fears his season were over were allayed.

The Dons sent Lewis for a scan following a rib injury suffered in Saturday’s Scottish Cup win against Livingston at Pittodrie and the results show there is no break.

Goalkeeper Lewis, 33, initially played on following the incident, but went down again soon after and was replaced by back-up keeper Gary Woods.

Woods’ first action of the game on his debut was to pick Jay Emmanuel-Thomas’ opener out of the back of the net. However, the Dons would equalise via Niall McGinn to force extra time and, after a dubious penalty which was converted by Emmanuel-Thomas, Florian Kamberi again levelled for the home side, who triumphed in a penalty shoot-out.

Although Woods has plenty of experience with the likes of Doncaster and Hamilton, it is still a big blow for new boss Glass to lose his number one and skipper as they continue to battle for third in the Premiership, welcoming Celtic to Pittodrie tomorrow night, and with a Scottish Cup quarter-final clash against Dundee United in the Granite City this weekend.

Glass has not put a timescale on when the skipper will return but has backed Woods to be an able deputy.