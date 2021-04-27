Aberdeen join the race for St Mirren attacker Jamie McGrath

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Aberdeen have joined the queue of admirers for St Mirren winger Jamie McGrath.

The 24 year-old former Republic of Ireland under-21 international, scored his 15th goal of the season for Saints in their Scottish Cup quarter-final penalty-shoot out win at Kilmarnock on Monday.

The Press and Journal understands the Dons have been monitoring McGrath with a view to making a move for his services this summer.

McGrath, who moved to Paisley in January 2020 from Dundalk after helping the club win back-to-back League of Ireland Premier Division titles, is out of contract in the summer of 2022.

But that has not deterred the Dons who will have to make a six-figure offer if they hope to bring the Irishman, whose side will face St Johnstone in the Scottish Cup semi-final next weekend, to Pittodrie.

However, Aberdeen are not the only club tracking the Saints player and competition is expected to be strong for his services this summer.