Aberdeen manager Stephen Glass wants swift action in transfer market

Aberdeen manager Stephen Glass has no plans on waiting around in his pursuit of new players this summer.

The Dons boss faces a busy close season as he bids to rebuild his squad for the new campaign. Scott Brown is the first new face at Pittodrie after agreeing a move to the club as player-coach while Motherwell’s Declan Gallagher and Jamie McGrath of St Mirren are also on the new boss’ radar.

Glass is refusing to comment on specific targets but has made it clear he wants his work done quickly.

He said: “We will be trying to get as many as we can, as good as we can and as soon as we can.

“Then after that we will be looking to add from there.

“We want to try to do things quickly as soon as we identify the people we want.

“We’ll ask if they want to come here, see if we can afford to bring them here.

“We think we’ve got something attractive so, if people want to wait, we can’t be going into pre-season thinking “I’m not sure if this guy wants to come …” or “If he doesn’t, this is plan B, C and D.”

“If plan A is not working, we move on to the next one. It is important as a club that we’ve got that approach because you want people who want to be here and it’s important to get that type of person in the club.”

Glass also has decisions to make about his soon to be out of contract players at the club.

Ash Taylor, Tommie Hoban, Niall McGinn, Greg Leigh and Mikey Duncan are among the high profile first teams whose contract are due to expire in the summer and the manager hopes to reach a decision on some of them soon.

He said: “It’s ongoing. If we decide that we’ve got the best in house, we’ll pull the trigger on that sort of thing quick.

“If we feel we need to wait and players are choosing to wait, as well, then it’ll be after the last game. That gives us three games to assess.

“We’ve not had a lot of time to assess them in here. From a distance, it’s a bit different.

“They’re playing under a different staff. Until you get in, you don’t know what they can do – and whether they can do the things we’re asking them to do.

“That’s the challenge. Your decision making process becomes a bit different.”