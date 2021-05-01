Something went wrong - please try again later.

Aberdeen’s out of contract players have three games left to convince manager Stephen Glass they have a future at Pittodrie.

The Dons boss intends on using the final three matches of the season to assess his out of contract players – which include Niall McGinn, Ash Taylor, Tommie Hoban – and says their displays will determine whether they have a future at the club.

He said: “There are decisions to be made on some players. And the best way to see them is in the games. That’s ongoing and we’ve got a fairly tight group, anyway.

“Some of the younger players are getting a chance to show what they can do, getting a bit more time on the pitch. You don’t see much with how limited we’ve been in training.

“So the games are the thing that show us what we’re needing for next year. Good and bad.

“It is a balance. We know the task in hand and we’re assessing for next year but we have to still put a team out who can win games.”

Glass also has targets in mind for next season and believes his first signing, Celtic captain Scott Brown, is a clear signal of intent by the club.

Brown will move to Pittodrie as player-coach in the summer and Glass expects the 35 year-old’s arrival to be the first of many.

He said: “We’ve got people we’d like to bring to the club. Obviously you have to deal with other clubs or, if they’re out of contract, the players themselves.

“Some of the players we will like will be in demand. But we think we’ve identified players who will want to come.

“Scott Brown coming already is a positive decision that will be an attractive proposition for players – they can see we’re moving in the right direction.

“We think we’ll be in a good position to compete for players who are available – and who other clubs will want.”

European football can help Glass’ recruitment efforts and the Dons will secure a place in the Conference League this summer if they avoid defeat at Livingston today.

The Dons boss knows the importance of European football for his club.

He said: “I think European football makes it attractive for players to come to this club.

“There is a history of qualifying for European competition and it’s important that it continues.

“The fact that it’s probable helps, because players want to play in Europe, want to play at the top level they can.

“If European football was not here for a year, not this year but over the course of time, I still think Aberdeen is an attractive place to come and play.”