Friday, April 30th 2021 Show Links
Sport / Football / Aberdeen FC

‘Is it wrong my eyes filled up watching that?’ – Aberdeen FC’s emotional season ticket video hits right note with fans

By Danny Law
April 30, 2021, 7:00 am

Aberdeen Football Club’s promotional video urging Dons fans to buy season tickets for the 2021-22 season has gone viral.

The two-minute video, featuring a special version of Northern Lights by folksinger Iona Fyfe, has been viewed more than 80,000 times.

The video shows a range of Aberdeen supporters making their journey to Pittodrie for a game, something the vast majority of Dons fans haven’t been able to do for more than a year.

Aberdeen were granted permission for 300 supporters to attend a pilot game at Pittodrie against Kilmarnock in September last year.

The Dons hope to welcome far more fans through the turnstiles next season with chairman Dave Cormack reiterating his long-term desire to have 15,000 season ticket holders.

Three hundred fans were allowed to attend Aberdeen’s game against Kilmarnock at Pittodrie in September.

The Dons’ promotional video has been well received by the Red Army as well as football supporters from across the world with thousands of likes on social media.

Darren Leslie said: “That’s one way to make the true ‘Wanderers’ sick. Might be a wee bit unrealistic to travel back from California for home games but I’ll go ahead and renew my Red TV subscription.”

 

Will Munro said: “This is fantastic. As an Aberdeen fan living in Brisbane, I thoroughly enjoyed this.

“It brought back many memories of my season ticket days.”

 

Kay Dunn said: “Watched this as a family. My husband shed a tear – first time I’ve seen that in 15 years! I bubbled and then our six-year-old started howling.”

Aberdeen chairman sets 15,000 season ticket holder target

 