Callum Hendry and Ryan Hedges fire Aberdeen into Europe with victory at Livingston

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Aberdeen will compete in Europe again this summer after a 2-1 win at Livingston ensured they will finish no lower than fourth in the Scottish Premiership.

Callum Hendry and Ryan Hedges got the goals for Stephen Glass’ side as they booked their place in the Conference League this summer.

Jay Emmanuel-Thomas netted a consolation for Livi.

Dons boss Glass made three changes from the side which lost 3-0 to Dundee United in the Scottish Cup last weekend.

Calvin Ramsay, Matty Kennedy and Dean Campbell dropped to the bench with Jack MacKenzie, Dylan McGeouch and Connor McLennan taking their place in the starting line-up.

Fit-again Ryan Hedges was also named among the substitutes after recovering from the pectoral injury he suffered against Livi at Pittodrie on February 2.

Lewis Ferguson was first to threaten with a curling effort from the edge of the box which Livi goalkeeper Max Stryjek turned over the crossbar.

From the resulting corner Niall McGinn crossed for Callum Hendry but his header from six yards was again saved by the home goalkeeper.

In a competitive game both sides had chances to break the deadlock and Gary Woods did well to keep out a Craig Sibbald drive for Livingston but the home side’s best chance came just before the interval when McLennan’s pass back was intercepted by striker Matej Poplantik but he fired wide of the post.

Aberdeen finally got the goal they craved seven minutes into the second half when Callum Hendry fired home the rebound after Livi goalkeeper Stryjek had saved McLennan’s close range header from a McGinn cross.

Hedges came off the bench to double his side’s lead on his return with a fine finish from a Flo Kamberi cross 15 minutes from time to make it 2-0 to the Dons.

However, Aberdeen’s hopes of seeing out time comfortably were dashed by Jay Emmanuel-Thomas who gave Livi a lielime with 10 minutes remaining when he fired home a terrific volley to make it 2-1 but the Dons held on to claim victory.