Aberdeen closing in on signing Scotland international defender Declan Gallagher

Aberdeen are closing in on signing Motherwell’s Scotland international defender Declan Gallagher as manager Stephen Glass’ squad rebuilding steps up.

The Dons are on the verge of completing a deal that will see the 30-year-old Motherwell captain move to Pittodrie in the summer under freedom of contract.

Gallagher’s contract with the Steelmen expires at the end of the season and clubs including Championship Cardiff City were interested in landing him.

However, Glass is expected to land his second major signing, having already secured Celtic’s Scott Brown – who will join in the summer on a two-year contract in a player-coach role.

Gallagher hopes to be selected for Steve Clarke’s Scotland squad for the Euro 2020 finals this summer.

The centre-back was at the heart of Clarke’s defence in the play-off penalty shoot-out win in Serbia that secured qualification to the Euro finals.

But Gallagher lost his place for the recent World Cup qualifiers, having suffered from a hamstring injury.

The defender is fit again and hopes his recent impressive performances for Motherwell, with four clean sheets from the last six games, will earn a spot in Clarke’s 26-man squad for the nation’s first finals since the 1998 World Cup.