WATCH: Emotion-packed trailer for film on legendary Aberdeen boss Sir Alex Ferguson released

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

The official trailer for Sir Alex Ferguson – Never Give In has been released, promising a “definitive portrait” of the football management icon.

Directed by Fergie’s son Jason, the film details the 79-year-old’s journey from growing up in Glasgow’s Govan, through his playing days to legendary spells in charge of Aberdeen and Manchester United.

Ferguson led the Dons to every domestic honour and two European trophies – the European Cup Winners’ Cup and Super Cup – between 1978 and 1986, before spending 26 years at Old Trafford.

He won the Premier League 13 times and the Champions League twice while in charge of the Red Devils.

The documentary was in the early planning stages when Ferguson suffered a brain hemorrhage in 2018 and he has previously spoken of his fears he had lost his memory and revealed he was left unable to speak for a period during the ordeal.

As a result of the hemorrhage, from which Ferguson has recovered, the decision was taken to structure the film around the theme of memories. It certainly looks like a must-see for any fans of the Dons, Manchester United or football generally.

You can watch the trailer below: