Aberdeen striker Bruce Anderson putting thoughts of his future on hold to help loan side Hamilton win relegation battle

Aberdeen striker Bruce Anderson is focusing on firing Hamilton to Premiership safety ahead of thoughts on his own future.

Currently on loan at relegation-battling Accies, the 22-year-old is out of contract with Aberdeen at the end of the season.

New Dons boss Stephen Glass has held talks with Anderson.

However, the striker will put thoughts on his own future aside this week as he helps Hamilton battle against the drop in the final two games of the season.

Speaking to The Sun, Anderson insists after suffering frustration at Aberdeen the loan spell at Hamilton has made him a “stronger and sharper” player.

He wants to repay the faith shown in him by Hamilton boss Brian Rice by helping them secure Premiership safety.

Anderson said: “It was frustrating at Aberdeen, but that’s why I needed to pull my sleeves up and go out and get games.

“This move has come at a perfect time for me.

“I’m working under Brian Rice at the right time and my overall life is better from playing games.”

Anderson was sent out on loan by former Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes on transfer deadline day of the winter window.

On the same day, McInnes secured three strikers on loan, taking in Florian Kamberi (St Gallen), Callum Hendry (St Johnstone) and Fraser Hornby (Stade de Reims).

Hendry has scored three times, Kamberi once and Hornby has yet to net for the Dons.

Anderson said: “I had a point to prove, to myself as well.

“I wanted to show I could play well at this level.

“It’s my first run of games in the top tier and I’ve loved every minute.

“It’s gone well and I’m not taking it for granted that I’m playing every week.”

Anderson burst on to the scene with a late equaliser in his Aberdeen debut to secure a 1-1 draw with Rangers at Pittodrie on August 5, 2018.

However, he failed to command a regular starting slot with Aberdeen and has had loan spells at Dunfermline, Ayr and Hamilton since that breakthrough.

With Anderson’s Pittodrie contract set to expire, Reds boss Glass has no senior strikers signed for next season as the deals for the three loan players are set to end.

It is understood Glass is keen to retain Anderson.

Hamilton sit bottom of the Premiership, but are only two points behind Kilmarnock and three adrift of Ross County.

They face Ross County away on Wednesday and host Kilmarnock on Sunday in the final game of the season.

Anderson said: “It’s been really beneficial coming here (to Hamilton).

“I needed to go and impress, but as soon as I got here the manager took that pressure away and he’s been brilliant with me.

“Right from the start I felt right in amongst it.

“The boys have been brilliant as has the manager.

“He’s put his arm around my shoulder and shown a lot of faith in me and I am trying to repay him with my performances.

“I’ve got a smile on my face when I’m playing and enjoying my football here.

“I’m learning all the time here, it’s a very different experience and I’ll take it with me for the rest of my career.

“It’s a really hard-working club and every game is a fight.

“I’ll take that mentality with me now.

“The time has gone by so fast.

“Coming here has given me an opportunity to work on other sides of my game. I feel stronger and sharper.

“That’s down to the coaching staff and management team, who have worked hard on my game.

“Personally I can see I’m a much better player for it.”