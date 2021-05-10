Dave Cormack says Aberdeen would ‘consider’ hosting Scottish Cup final at Pittodrie

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack says the club may be willing to host the Scottish Cup final between Hibs and St Johnstone at Pittodrie.

The SFA are set for talks with UEFA over allowing fans into this season’s national trophy showpiece at Hampden – one of the venues for Euro 2020.

As things stand, the game in Glasgow on May 22 will be played behind closed doors, despite the easing of coronavirus restrictions allowing up to 500 spectators at outdoor events in Scotland from Monday, and potentially even more if organisers request it.

Fans are currently set to be locked out of the cup final in Glasgow because the SFA have previously made an agreement with UEFA which says Hampden can still host the game, on the proviso no fans are there.

The European governing body officially take charge of the stadium to prepare it for the Euros this Friday.

Reds chief Cormack told the BBC: “Aberdeen FC would be happy to consider Pittodrie being the Scottish Cup final venue if it helped fans get into the stadium and it was something that both teams and the Scottish FA wanted us to do.”

The SFA have previously sounded out Celtic, Rangers, Hearts and the Scottish Rugby Union about using their stadiums for the game, but work on the playing surfaces at Parkhead, Ibrox and Tynecastle, as well as preparation for Test matches at Murrayfield, means none of the venues are available.

However, it is unclear whether the news Wembley – another Euros venue – could host a relocated Champions League final between Manchester City and Chelsea on May 29 in front of supporters could spell a softening in UEFA’s approach towards fans at Hampden for the Scottish Cup final.

SFA chief executive Ian Maxwell is now understood to be asking UEFA to allow fans into the fixture, which could render Cormack’s offer redundant.

St Johnstone’s 2-0 victory over St Mirren on Sunday saw them join Hibs in the final. The Easter Road outfit dispatched Dundee United at the Mount Florida venue on Saturday, winning 2-0.

Social media reaction to the game potentially being moved to the Granite City has been mixed among fans of the Perth Saints, chasing a cup double, and the Hibees.

The last time Aberdeen supporters were allowed into Pittodrie was September last year, when 300 members of the Red Army watched the Reds’ Premiership clash with Kilmarnock.

Aberdeen South MP Stephen Flynn, who has previously written to SFA asking them to “explore all options” to have the cup showpiece played in front of fans, said: “Aberdeen Football Club are absolutely doing the right thing and putting fans first, something the SFA have been reluctant to do so far.

“The SFA’s response to my letter asking them to pull out all the stops to allow fans to attend the final showed a real lack of ambition to do the right thing by supporters and so I hope the SFA can look at this offer from Aberdeen seriously.

“The Scottish Government has been clear that fans can attend and the SFA should be leaving no stone unturned to allow them to do so.”

Jenny Laing, co-leader Aberdeen City Council, said “With St Johnstone and Hibernian, two teams from outside Glasgow, competing for the Scottish Cup it makes perfect sense for the final to be played in Aberdeen at Pittodrie Stadium.

“With Scotland competing in the Euros this year and Hampden Park being used as a venue for the tournament, surely the hierarchy at the Scottish Football Association will consider taking Dave Cormack up on his offer to allow the SFA to host the final at Pittodrie.”