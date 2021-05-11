WATCH: Aberdeen icon John McMaster revisits Cup Winners’ Cup success for Gothenburg Day

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

In the first of a series of interviews with former Aberdeen stars, broadcaster Ally Begg talks to John McMaster about the club’s greatest success – 1983’s European Cup Winners’ Cup triumph in Gothenburg.

On the 38th anniversary of the 2-1 victory over Spanish giants Real Madrid at the Ullevi Stadium, ex-Reds midfielder McMaster lifts the lid on a remarkable few days.

He reveals how boss Sir Alex Ferguson used Scotland gaffer Jock Stein to gain a psychological edge over the opposition in the build-up to the final.

McMaster also tells a couple of hilarious stories from the trip, including Alex McLeish’s half-time explosion after one too many comments about the short back-pass which allowed Real to score, and Fergie ending up lying in a puddle as the rest of the Dons bench jumped up to celebrate John Hewitt’s famous winner.