Motherwell hit out at Aberdeen for refusing to delay Declan Gallagher signing announcement

Aberdeen have been criticised by Motherwell manager Graham Alexander for rejecting the Steelmen’s request to wait until the end of the season to announce captain Declan Gallagher had signed a pre-contract agreement to move to Pittodrie.

The Dons announced the signing of the Well defender on Thursday and Scotland international Gallagher will move to Pittodrie on a two-year deal after this summer’s European Championship finals.

Alexander is unhappy at Aberdeen turning down a request to wait until after this weekend’s final game of the season before announcing Gallagher’s signing.

Asked if he would have preferred the announcement was made after Saturday’s final game of the campaign Alexander said: “Yes, being honest.

“I didn’t see the reason to do that. I think it just brings another distraction to the end of the season.

“I don’t think our position or the player’s was taken into account to be honest, but we can only control how we do things and how we behave, not what other clubs do.

“Alan Burrows did contact them to ask them to leave it until the end of the season. We asked politely, but they declined and that’s how it is.

“We deal with it. There’s worse things that happen in the world.

“We aren’t going to throw our toys out of the pram or cry about it, but I don’t think it’s an ideal situation for us or the player.”

Alexander has not discussed Gallagher’s decision to join the Dons and insists he is focused on finishing the season strongly.

He said: “I haven’t spoke to Dec since the announcement. I haven’t asked him about it.

“I go on what I see from people around me and all I want to see is as many players motivated to win the next two games as possible.”