Dylan McGeouch focused on setting up final day drama for Aberdeen with win over Hibs

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

There are two games remaining but Dylan McGeouch knows it all comes down to tonight for Aberdeen.

The Dons have it all to do if they are to pip McGeouch’s former club Hibernian to third place in the Scottish Premiership, as they must overcome a three-point deficit and a nine-goal goal difference in their rivals’ favour in the final two games of the season.

With a trip to Ibrox to face champions Rangers in what could be a game to determine whether Steven Gerrard’s side can finish the league campaign unbeaten, it seems every obstacle possible is in the way of Stephen Glass’ men.

But McGeouch expects nothing less than a testing week and the midfielder insists he and his team-mates are ready for the task at hand.

He said: “Obviously results last week went our way and set it up nicely for this week. If we can go and get a positive result on Wednesday then it’s all to play for at the weekend.

“The game on Wednesday is the most important for us this now and if we can get a positive result then we go again on Saturday.

“Hibs are a big club and the players that they’ve got, and like we had back then, are good players. It’s the standard you want to be at and obviously Aberdeen over the last few years have been there or thereabouts. At a big club, you want to finish as high up the table as possible.

“They’ll be looking to finish as strongly as possible and that’s the same for ourselves. It’s been a bit stop start for ourselves, but hopefully we can put ourselves in a position on Wednesday where we’ve got it all to play for at the weekend.”

© SNS Group

McGeouch was in the Hibs side which lost out on the final day of the 2018 season to Derek McInnes’ Aberdeen, so he is used to final day drama. This time he hopes to be on the winning side.

He said: “We played Rangers at Easter Road and drew 5-5. It’s two big clubs and we want to finish as high up the table as possible so the motivation will be there as well, but hopefully we can come out on top.

“It has been a stop start season. We’ve gone well and then had some not so good results.

“Last week, we put ourselves in a position – by winning the game and Hibernian dropping points – that we can look after it by winning on Wednesday. That’s got to be our main objective, getting the three points.”

Whatever happens in the final two matches, McGeouch is confident the Dons can come back stronger next season after an inconsistent campaign which led to Glass replacing McInnes in the Aberdeen dugout.

He said: “It’s been good. He’s came in and we’ve been straight into games. We’ll get pre-season together and implement everything he wants. In the short time he’s been here, it’s been clear messages and hopefully it will suit myself and I can get a run of games.

“Hopefully the way he wants to play will suit me. It’s been good and we’re looking forward to finishing the season as strongly as possible and getting a good pre-season under my belt and then seeing where we go.