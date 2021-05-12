Stephen Glass says Ryan Hedges is unlikely to start Hibs and Rangers clashes, but will play part for Aberdeen

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Aberdeen manager Stephen Glass confirmed returning attacker Ryan Hedges is unlikely to start against Hibs at Pittodrie tonight and will instead be used as an impact substitute.

Glass also confirmed Hedges will likely be used as a super-sub in the final game of the season against Premiership champions Rangers at Ibrox on Saturday.

Welsh international Ryan Hedges made an earlier than anticipated return to action when coming off the bench in the second half of the recent 2-1 defeat of Livingston.

Sidelined since suffering a pectoral muscle injury in early February that required surgery, it took Hedges just four minutes to mark his return with a goal.

The initial prognosis when Hedges suffered the injury was that he would be out for the season.

Despite his goal-scoring return, Glass will resist the temptation to throw the returning attacker in from the start tonight or at Ibrox.

Instead he will look for a repeat of his scoring heroics off the bench against Livingston.

Glass said: “With the type of injury Ryan had and the time he was out, it might be off the bench more so that he can really have impact in the games.

“We will see.

“If he feels good we might push him.

“However, I think in reality it is probably getting Ryan to impact the game late on when he can use his pace and energy to change the game.

“He is itching to play and it is great to have him.”