Aberdeen boss Stephen Glass sees Rangers trip as statement opportunity

Stephen Glass sees Aberdeen’s trip to Rangers as their final chance to show what they are about – and spoil the hosts’ title party.

The Dons’ defeat to Hibernian in midweek means they cannot change position with a result this lunchtime, but a victory would prevent Rangers from going unbeaten this season.

It will also be the final opportunity for players to convince Glass and his coaching team they have a role to play in their plans for the future. Decisions will be made once the season ends on loan players and those out of contract.

A win for Rangers would see them break the 100-point barrier and complete an undefeated campaign. However, Aberdeen manager Glass insists there is enough motivation for his side to upset the odds.

Glass said: “That would be a by-product of us winning the game. We would always go there trying to win the game. There’s no hiding the fact that they want to go the whole season unbeaten, that they want to get their points record. But we don’t want to lose the game; the fact of spoiling the party is a by-product of what is another game.

“I think we’ve shown intent from the moment we walked through the door. It was important that we look to the future. It’s the last opportunity we’re going to get this season to show what we’re going to be about next year. It’s the last chance for a lot of the players to show what they’ve got for next year as well.

“It’s an important game for everybody.”

Rangers are due to lift the Premiership title today as well, with the Ibrox club already issuing a statement asking supporters to be mindful of Covid regulations when celebrating.

“It’s a good opportunity to be honest with you, at a great venue,” Glass added. “We know what the game means to Rangers as well, which puts a level of focus on the game as well, because there’s no way this is going to be an end of season game, if you like.

“We know what they’re playing for. We’re going to get that feeling walking into the stadium. I’m sure there will be people outside. It is what it is and it makes you feel like there’s a big game on, which is nice.”

Glass also declined to comment on the situation involving assistant coach Allan Russell, instead referring to the club statement issued on Thursday evening.