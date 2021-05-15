Saturday, May 15th 2021 Show Links
Joe Lewis back for Aberdeen against Rangers as starting line-up revealed

By Jamie Durent
May 15, 2021, 11:30 am
© SNS GroupAberdeen goalkeepers Joe Lewis and Gary Woods.

Aberdeen skipper Joe Lewis returns to the Dons starting line-up for their final match of the season against Rangers.

Lewis had missed the last four games due to a rib injury suffered in the Scottish Cup win over Livingston but has been recalled by manager Stephen Glass.

Goalkeeper Gary Woods is not in the squad, with youngster Tom Ritchie the stopper on the bench.

The Dons are otherwise unchanged from the midweek defeat to Hibernian, which saw them confirmed as fourth place in the Premiership.

Academy graduates Calvin Ramsay, Ethan Ross, Michael Ruth and Mark Gallagher keep their places on the bench.

