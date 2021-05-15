Something went wrong - please try again later.

Aberdeen’s season came to an end with a resounding 4-0 defeat at the hands of Premiership champions Rangers at Ibrox.

Two deflected goals had Rangers in front in the first half, with a Joe Lewis own-goal and Kemar Roofe adding another.

Roofe bagged his second after the interval and while Stephen Glass’ men delivered a much improved performance in the second half, they never came close to ending the Gers’ unbeaten season.

Substitute Jermain Defoe buried the fourth in the closing minutes to cap off the hosts’ afternoon in style.

Aberdeen had already been confirmed as finishing fourth, for the third consecutive season. The work will now begin for Glass to reshape the squad for next season.

The Dons made one change from the defeat to Hibernian, recalling Lewis after his rib injury to replace Gary Woods in goal.

Within five minutes, the Aberdeen captain was picking the ball out of the net. Ianis Hagi’s switch of play picked out James Tavernier wide on the right, with his cross taking a deflection off Jack MacKenzie and then palmed into his own net by Lewis.

It could have been two five minutes later, with Connor Goldson getting above Tommie Hoban to head wide from Tavernier’s corner.

After a difficult start there were some signs of life from the visitors, with a well-orchestrated break freeing Jonny Hayes on the left. However with Lewis Ferguson advancing in the middle, Hayes put too much on the cross and the chance was gone.

GOAL! Rangers 1-0 Aberdeen James Tavernier's shot takes a deflection and goes in via Joe Lewis as Rangers take an early lead at Ibrox!

After a period in which they settled into the game, the Dons found themselves further behind.

Ryan Kent escaped the attentions of Connor McLennan, got to the byline and cut the ball back to the six-yard box, where Roofe finished via a deflection off MacKenzie.

While the Dons were not being totally outplayed, they were struggling to cause too many problems for Allan McGregor. Had Ferguson connected cleaner with a McLennan centre shortly after the second goal, that may have been different.

Glass’ side lacked composure and looked ill-at-ease trying to play out from the back, with Rangers able to force simple errors high up the field.

Dean Campbell and Fraser Hornby were brought on at half-time, replace Florian Kamberi and Callum Hendry, in what preceded a more enterprising start for Aberdeen.

Hornby ought to have done better with a chance presented to him by Ryan Hedges, with a clipped ball in from the left mis-controlled by the former Everton striker at the far post.

It was his turn to be provider for a sitter from Ferguson minutes later. Hornby beat the offside trap and squared for the midfielder, who contrived to hit the bar from six yards out.

Hedges saw a shot saved by McGregor before Aberdeen were undone again. Andy Considine’s pass was slack and picked off by Hagi, who in turn fed Roofe to beat Lewis for the second time.

The Dons were a greater threat going forward but also left themselves with gaps at the back. Hedges was carrying the fight to Rangers and slalomed through their defence, before the ball broke to Hayes on the left. His cross was skewed over the top by Hornby.

Niall McGinn came off the bench late on for what could be his last game in an Aberdeen shirt, while Rangers brought on ex-Dons Greg Stewart and Scott Wright.

Rangers punished a Dons mistake again with three minutes to go, with Campbell’s pass intercepted and Stewart releasing Defoe to confidently stroke home the fourth.