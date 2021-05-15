Something went wrong - please try again later.

Scott Brown will switch his focus to Aberdeen “from tomorrow morning” after saying his farewell to Celtic on Saturday afternoon.

Brown played his final game for the Hoops in the goal-less draw with Hibernian, bringing to an end a glittering, trophy-laden career at Parkhead.

He has signed a two-year deal to join the Dons in the summer, with Brown taking up a role as player-coach under Stephen Glass.

Brown is eager to get his teeth into his new role and is keen to continue his playing career as long as possible.

He told BBC Sportsound: “I’m going to be an Aberdeen player-coach pretty much tomorrow morning. It’s now my focus on Aberdeen – recruitment, how budgets work, how pre-season works and how to work with the coaching staff.

“It’s something I’ve had a little taste of at Celtic with the under-20s but I’m now going into the first-team to learn under a great manager in Stephen Glass and a great assistant in Allan (Russell).

“I’m looking forward to meeting up with them and getting on the coaching field.

“I know a lot of the players and some of the players are fantastic. They’ve got that winning mentality, especially when I’ve played against them. They want to win and I just want to help them any way I possibly can.

“I’m not saying I’m going to go up there and be Maradona, beat three people and put it in the stanchions, but I will help as much as I can on and off the field.”

The Celtic captain leaves Parkhead with more than 600 appearances and 22 trophies. Brown turns 36 next month ahead of his move to the Dons and while he knows his career is winding down, he does not want to slow up.

Brown added: “I still feel good – I still enjoy my football and coming to training every day. Touch wood, I’ve been injury-free this season and been involved in a lot of games.

“I know I’m not getting any younger but I still want to push my boundaries as far as I possibly can. Gordon (Strachan) played until he was 40; I’m not saying I’m going to play until I’m 40 but I’ll give it a good go.

“It’s a new chapter in my career and I’m going to give it 100 per cent, as much as I did at Celtic and Hibs. I will try and push myself to make sure I’m available for anybody whenever they need me.”