Andy Considine ready for a fresh start with Aberdeen

Andy Considine believes Aberdeen are about to start from scratch as new manager Stephen Glass begins a close season overhaul of the squad.

The Dons ended a disappointing Premiership campaign with a 4-0 loss to Rangers at Ibrox on Saturday and with their season now at an end Glass can step up his efforts to revitalise a squad which has limped over the finish line to fourth place.

Considine is expecting a summer of change at Pittodrie.

He said: “It’s a big transition period we’re going through. The new manager has come in and there will be a lot of changes.

“We will lose close to 11, 12, 13 players so it’s a big rebuilding job to be done. A lot of the boys have been here for a good number of years. We have a good bit of youth coming through as well.

“There have been a lot of changes but especially over the last four or five games there have been a lot of positives to take from the new manager and how he’s wanting to play.

“It bodes well for next season but there will be so many changes it’s starting from scratch again.”

Celtic captain Scott Brown and Motherwell captain Declan Gallagher are the first new signings will former Ross County goalkeeper Gary Woods has made his loan move permanent after his deal with Oldham expired.

Considine hopes he gets the chance to play alongside his Scotland team-mate Gallagher next season.

He said: “I’ve been lucky enough to play alongside him in the national team so I know what he’s all about and I’m delighted he’s on board. He’s a real leader.

“He’s vocal, he’s strong, he’s good in the air, he’s good on the ball. I think it’s a brilliant addition. I am really excited to have Declan, fingers crossed alongside me.”

Aberdeen’s season may be over but Considine is keeping his fingers crossed his will continue as he waits to discover whether he has done enough to make the Scotland squad for next month’s European Championship finals.

Steve Clarke will name the 26-man national team squad for the finals on Wednesday and Considine said: “I’m hopeful but it’s outwith my hands.

“All I could do was do well enough from the March World Cup qualifiers until now and hopefully I have done well enough to be in the manager’s thoughts to be included in the squad. I am hopeful but we will wait and see.

“When you look at the amount of names on paper there is a really, really strong group of boys who are desperate to be involved. I can imagine it is a massive headache for the manager. But it’s great for Scotland.

“I’ve obviously been delighted to be involved in the last three camps and if that continues, brilliant. Otherwise I’ve had the time of my life being involved in the last three.”