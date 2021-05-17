Aberdeen striker Bruce Anderson linked with Livingston move

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Livingston are reportedly keen to sign out of contract Aberdeen striker Bruce Anderson.

It is understood the 22-year-old is wanted at Pittodrie by Dons boss Stephen Glass, however Livi have reportedly made an offer to Anderson.

The Banff-born frontman joined Hamilton Accies on loan in February and despite performing well for the Lanarkshire side he couldn’t help them avoid relegation.

Accies are also said to be interested in signing Anderson on a permanent basis, but are aware he would prefer to remain in the position.

Meanwhile, Aberdeen have also been linked with a move for Hibs midfielder Jackson Irvine.

© SNS Group

The Australian joined the Easter Road side on a short-term deal in January and will be out of contract after Saturday’s Scottish Cup final.

Hibs would be keen to keep the 28-year-old former Ross County player, but the Dons are reportedly ready to compete for Irvine’s signature.