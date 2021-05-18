Aberdeen target Jay Emmanuel-Thomas released by Livingston

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Aberdeen transfer target Jay Emmanuel-Thomas has been released by Livingston.

The striker, who scored nine goals for Livi this season, has been targeted by Dons boss Stephen Glass for next season.

He joins several players including Efe Ambrose, former Ross County winger Raffa de Vita and Aaron Taylor-Sinclair in departing the club.

The released players are Ambrose, Emmanuel-Thomas, Steve Lawson, Alan Lithgow, Scott Robinson and Ross Stewart.

Scott Tiffoney, who is also out of contract, has been offered new terms.

Loan players Ciaron Brown, Djibril Diani, Robby McCrorie and Julien Serrano have all returned to their parent clubs while Jon Guthrie has been placed on the transfer list after requesting a move due to family reasons.

Livingston manager David Martindale said: “I would just like to go on record thanking every single player listed. It’s been an incredibly hard season and one that has put us all under extra pressures on and off the park.

“This has ultimately led to myself and my staff having to make incredibly hard decisions without allowing emotion or sentiment to play a part.

“All players listed have played a role in the development and progress of the club over the past seasons. Every player has contributed to that success in their own way and will leave with their own memories and I hope they feel proud of the success that they have brought to Livingston.

“I feel I have to single out our former club captain Alan Lithgow who has been with the club since our League 1 campaign. He has been huge for this club over the years and I know I speak for everyone in thanking Alan for everything he has done for the club.

“From a personal point of view it’s with genuine sadness, in all honesty, that Alan’s career at Livingston has come to an end but I do know he will go onto be a fantastic leader and player wherever he chooses to continue his career – I’m sure he won’t be short of offers.

“By singling out Alan, I mean that with no disrespect to any other players listed above as there are some big names there who have been fantastic for the club over the years.

“Thank you from everyone at the club and every player will always be welcome back at the Tony Macaroni Arena whenever they can make it back for a game or visit.

“As much as it has been an extremely hard season and one like no other, it has also been very successful. We have managed to finish sixth in the Premiership with the second highest top flight points total for any Livingston team and managed to get to a national cup final.

“Whether your name is listed or not, every-one of the lads, staff included, this season have been incredible and I think most will agree it has been a fantastic season on reflection.”