Jay Emmanuel-Thomas ready for take-off with Aberdeen

Jay Emmanuel-Thomas insists he will bring the excitement Aberdeen fans have been craving after agreeing a two-year deal with the Dons.

The 30-year-old striker will officially become an Aberdeen player next month when the transfer window opens after the Dons agreed a deal with Livingston to bring him to Pittodrie.

Emmanuel-Thomas, who scored nine goals for Livi as they finished sixth in the Premiership has backed himself to deliver for the Dons.

He told RedTV: “I hope I can bring that excitement most fans love to watch. I’m not going to be everyone’s cup of tea but I know for sure I will bring a level of excitement here.

“You always as a player pinpoint areas you can adapt to benefit your team. You know what you do well, that’s never the problem. My main strengths are creating chances and obviously finishing chances which are created for me.

“For a big guy I know I have great feet and am able to beat defenders. I like being able to express myself in the final third.”

Emmanuel-Thomas has seen the Dons up close this season, scoring three goals in his last two appearances against Stephen Glass’ side, and he hopes he can continue the trend in a red shirt next season.

He said: “Some of my better games over the course of the season for Livingston paid off for them if making it a bit difficult at your end. Hopefully I can flip those performances over and do it the other way round.

“I was very thankful for Livingston and David (Martindale) for welcoming me into Scottish football and giving me the opportunity to showcase my abilities. It turned out well at my end and I hope they can continue on their journey.

“It feels great. I’ve heard a lot about Aberdeen over the years and in Scottish football they have always been one of the clubs people spoke about. Now being involved with such a big club is a great feeling.”

Emmanuel-Thomas had options to move aboard but after speaking to Dons boss Stephen Glass the Englishman insists opting for Pittodrie as his next destination was an easy decision.

He said: “We’ve spoken on the phone but it was more in terms of wanting to get everything sorted but from watching you guys play I can see what he is working towards and I hope I can benefit the team

“Since I’ve been up we’ve played each other three times and watching the style of play and knowing what the club set-up is like, it was something which I was interested in being involved in.

“Where you finish in the league, the potential of European competition, and I’ve seen what potential the team has, I wanted to be part of it.

“Watching how many chances were made even in the games against us, the ball retention is very good and I can see me getting a lot of action in the final third.”

Glass is delighted to have the man known an JET on board.

He said: “We’re pleased to add Jay to our squad. His arrival is a sign of intent and marks the first piece of the jigsaw as we look to re-build our front line.

“He brings a lot of attacking flexibility and can play in numerous positions as we look to add firepower to the group we have here.

“We’re working diligently behind the scenes and assessing players who fit the profile we are looking for here at Aberdeen.

“It is imperative we take this opportunity to add the necessary quality of players and I look forward to enhancing our attacking options in the coming weeks.”