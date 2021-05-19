Aberdeen turn down Lewis Ferguson transfer request from Watford

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Aberdeen have turned down a transfer approach from Watford for Lewis Ferguson.

The Scotland under-21 international was subject of a £2million transfer bid from Watford, who have won promotion back to the Premier League, which was rejected by the The Dons at the weekend.

Ferguson is under contract for another three years and is viewed as a key figure by new manager Stephen Glass who is looking to build a team around the promising player who scored 10 goals for the club this season for the next campaign.

Aberdeen have issued a statement confirming a transfer request had been submitted by Lewis Ferguson but rejected, after Watford made their offer.

It read: “Aberdeen Football Club is greatly disappointed to have received a written transfer request from midfielder Lewis Ferguson today.

“This request, made after the club dismissed what can only be described as an insulting offer from an English Premier League club for one of Scotland’s most talented young midfield players, was rejected immediately.

“The club holds Lewis in the highest regard. Having made a significant investment to both acquire and develop Lewis, he has a bright future ahead of him as an integral part of Stephen Glass’s squad.”