Former Dons boss Derek McInnes in running to replace Sam Allardyce as West Brom manager

Former Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes is among the frontrunners to take over from Sam Allardyce at West Brom.

Allardyce announced on Wednesday he would be stepping down from the Hawthorns hotseat at the end of the season following the Baggies’ relegation to the Championship.

McInnes, 49, has been out of the dugout since leaving Pittodrie in March following an eight-year spell at the helm.

The former Scotland midfielder — who led the Reds to the 2014 League Cup — skippered the Baggies during his three-season stint in the West Midlands as a player.

While former Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder is the odds-on favourite with bookmakers BetVictor, McInnes and Eddie Howe are both next on the list at 12-1.

“I’ve left football clubs before. But I’ve never left one that has been this difficult to leave.” Sam Allardyce discusses his decision to step down as our head coach at the end of the season and Wednesday night's performance against @WestHam 💬 — West Bromwich Albion (@WBA) May 20, 2021

Former Bournemouth boss Howe, though, has reportedly held talks over the vacant managerial post at Celtic since the exit of Neil Lennon in February.

Upon announcing his decision to reject a new deal and leave the Baggies after Sunday’s final Premier League match, Allardyce said: “It was a really difficult decision for me.

“I’ve left football clubs before, but I’ve never left one which has been as difficult to leave as this.

“I think it’s the right decision for me and for the football club. It is not a selfish one.

“I think a new man for the short and long term is what is needed. I am not the long term and I haven’t been for many years now.”

Others in the running for the post, according to BetVictor, are former Chelsea boss Frank Lampard (14-1), ex-Stoke manager Mark Hughes (14-1) and current Newcastle assistant Graeme Jones (16-1).