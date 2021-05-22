Falkirk set to confirm Aberdeen reserve team coach Paul Sheerin as new manager

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Falkirk are reportedly set to appoint Aberdeen reserve team coach Paul Sheerin as their new manager.

Sheerin has emerged as the top candidate for the League One outfit to replace former Dons striker Lee Miller and David McCracken who were sacked last month.

The 46-year-old was in interim charge of Aberdeen following the exit of Derek McInnes in March until new manager Stephen Glass arrived at Pittodrie.

His final match as interim boss before the arrival of Glass was a 1-0 Premiership defeat of St Johnstone.

Sheerin spent four years as manager of Arbroath and led the Red Lichties to the Third Division title in his debut season.

He left Arbroath in 2014 to take on the reserve team coach role under McInnes.

Sheerin led Aberdeen’s second string to the SPFL Development League title in 2015.

It was the first time Aberdeen had won a reserve league since 1986-87.

Director of Football Gary Holt took interim charge of Falkirk following the exit of Miller and McCracken but failed to stop a slump in form that resulted in the Bairns missing the play-offs.

Holt has returned to his Director of Football role and is leading the search for a new manager with Sheerin understood to be top candidate.