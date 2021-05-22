St Johnstone complete historic trophy double with Scottish Cup triumph

Something went wrong - please try again later.

St Johnstone have completed an historic trophy double by lifting the Scottish Cup following a 1-0 defeat of Hibernian at Hampden.

It was the second trophy for the Perth side this season having already won the League Cup in February.

For St Johnstone it was ‘the impossible dream realised’

Wing-back Shaun Rooney, who scored the winner in the League Cup final against Livingston, headed home in the 32nd minute to be the cup hero again.

St Johnstone had the chance to double their advantage in the second half when they were awarded a penalty.

However Hibs goalkeeper Matt Macey made a great double save from a Glenn Middleton penalty and Chris Kane on the rebound.

St Johnstone have now won three major trophies in just seven years having won the Scottish Cup in 2014.

The impossible dream realised. Perth St Johnstone Cup double winners. Don’t you ever, ever forget it. #SJFC pic.twitter.com/0O47aIIsKc — St. Johnstone FC (@StJohnstone) May 22, 2021

However this is the greatest season in the club’s history and a remarkable campaign for manager Callum Davidson – his first in charge.

St Johnstone also secured qualification to the Europa League qualifiers.