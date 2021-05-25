Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack: We’ll leave no stone unturned ahead of most competitive Premiership in years

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack insists no stone must be left unturned as the Dons regroup for what he believes will be the most competitive Premiership campaign in recent memory.

The Dons last week announced a restructuring at the club with Steven Gunn taking on the role of director of football at Pittodrie.

His first task is to appoint a new head of recruitment following the departure of Russ Richardson from the role and Cormack believes the new appointment will be vital.

He said: “We have a clear strategy and everybody has bought into it.