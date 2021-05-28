Paul Sheerin leaves Aberdeen to become manager of Falkirk

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Aberdeen coach Paul Sheerin has left Pittodrie to become head coach of Falkirk.

Sheerin, who made 56 appearances for the Dons as a player, returned to the club in 2014 as manager of the development team.

The former Arbroath boss guided the under-20 side to the Development League title in his first season in charge.

Sheerin, who also had spells at Caley Thistle and St Johnstone during his playing career, was placed in interim charge of the Dons when Derek McInnes left the club earlier this year.

The 46-year-old said: “I am absolutely delighted to be taking on this new role with Falkirk and can’t wait to get started.

“I’ve been impressed with the board’s vision for the club and also the fantastic infrastructure at the Falkirk Stadium, both in terms of facilities and the expertise of the staff.

“There’s great potential at this football club and we need to put the disappointment of the last few seasons behind us and look forward.

“The only way out of League One is a combination of hard-work and attacking football that I know I can deliver here.

Falkirk Football Club is pleased to announce the appointment of Paul Sheerin as the Club’s new Head Coach. 👉 https://t.co/RueeZ6mug0 pic.twitter.com/WDSWRbsvYf — Falkirk FC (@FalkirkFC) May 28, 2021

“Preparations for the coming season are well under way and I’ve been fortunate to have positive chats with the sporting director (Gary Holt) and the players we have lined-up for this season are of a quality that I believe can win us this league.

“However, you have to earn everything you get in football and from day one I will be demanding high standards in everything we do to get this football club back where we all want it to be.”

Dons boss Stephen Glass said: “Paul brought stability to the club during his interim period, and it was great to be able to utilise his knowledge and experience during the latter period of last season.

“He has been offered a great opportunity to go and manage in his own right and I’ve no doubt he will make a success of it.”