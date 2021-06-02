Paul Sheerin: Dons interim role reignited ‘burning desire’ to be manager again

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Paul Sheerin says his interim spell in charge of Aberdeen reignited “a burning desire” to get back into first-team management.

Sheerin accepted the role of head coach at Falkirk at the end of May, bringing a seven-year coaching stint at Aberdeen to a close.

The former Dons and Caley Thistle midfielder led the Reds Under-20s to the Development League title in 2014-15, his first season in charge.

Sheerin also oversaw a run to the 2018 Youth Cup final, which ended in defeat to Hibernian.

After the dismissal of Derek McInnes in March, Sheerin took charge of the Reds first team on an interim basis and lost his sole game in the dugout 1-0 to Dundee United.

‘I can do the job’

The 46-year-old says that, while he always had the intention to manage again one day, that spell at the Pittodrie helm showed him he was ready now.

He said: “I was in a brilliant job, a job I loved. But I always had that inkling that I wanted to get back… that burning desire to be on the touchline on a Saturday and week-to-week be involved in the training ground as my own man.

© SNS Group

“When the Falkirk job became available it was too big an opportunity not to have a look at. I just felt the time was right.

“What I realised during that interim period at Pittodrie was that I was ready to step in again – you’re never convinced until you’re given that chance.

“The circumstances weren’t the best for me to take charge at Aberdeen but it was vital for me because I’m now confident I can do the job.”

Sheerin was Arbroath manager between 2010 and 2014, winning the Third Division before becoming boss of Aberdeen’s development side.

During his seven years in the Granite City, Sheerin worked with McInnes and Tony Docherty and reckons he is all the better for that experience.

Falkirk Football Club is pleased to announce the appointment of Paul Sheerin as the Club’s new Head Coach. 👉 https://t.co/RueeZ6mug0 pic.twitter.com/WDSWRbsvYf — Falkirk FC (@FalkirkFC) May 28, 2021

“I’ve been fortunate enough to work with Derek and Tony (Docherty) for seven years,” he said.

“They are arguably two of the best coaches in the game so that experience will be invaluable for me going forward.

“I’ll certainly be dipping into that well as time progresses.”

‘Familiar face’

Sheerin will reunite with former Dons youth Robbie Mutch at the Falkirk Stadium.

Elgin-born Mutch, 22, left the Reds for the Bairns in 2017 following a lengthy youth career. He also had loan spells at Arbroath, Dumbarton and Deveronvale.

Sheerin is looking forward to seeing how Mutch has progressed after more than 50 appearances in the Falkirk first team.

© DCT Media

“I enjoyed working with Robbie. He probably just fell short (at Aberdeen) and needed to go and find his way.

“He’s done excellent since he left the club and has cemented his place in the first team here at Falkirk.

“I’m looking forward to working with him again. I’ve spoken to him and he’ll obviously be able to liaise with players in the dressing room and let them know what kind of coach I am.

“It’s handy to have a familiar face coming in.”