Huntly announce double signing as Michael Clark and Greg Buchan move to Christie Park

Formartine United defender Michael Clark has returned to Huntly for a fourth spell at Christie Park, while Greg Buchan has joined from Fraserburgh.

Central defender Clark, 26, has joined the club on a three-year deal and former Deveronvale midfielder Buchan has signed up for two years.

Clark, who has also played for Islavale and Insch, made his Huntly debut in July 2011 and went on to make 223 squad appearances and scored 20 goals.

The defender joined Deveronvale on a six-month loan deal from Formartine in January last year.

Huntly boss Allan Hale said: “I am delighted to welcome Michael back to the club.

“He is a player I have admired for many years and I am pleased to have the opportunity to now get to work with him.

“I am extremely grateful to our chairman Gordon Carter and the board of directors for their support in ensuring we could conclude this transfer.

“Michael will certainly return to Huntly a better player for his experience with Formartine and with him he brings many qualities that will be key to helping us match our ambitions as a club.

“Finally, I want to thank Paul Lawson and all at Formartine for their assistance in completing the transfer.”

Hale believes 23-year-old Buchan can become one of the best players in the Highland League.

He said: “As soon as I arrived at Huntly Greg was my number one target.

“Therefore to now bring him to Huntly is a major coup for us.

“Greg has been an established player and played an important role at a successful club in Fraserburgh.

“Having seen a lot of Greg over the years I feel he possesses all of the attributes required to become one of the best midfielders in the league.”