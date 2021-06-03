Aberdeen appoint first female director as Zoe Ogilvie joins Dons board

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Aberdeen have appointed their first female director in the club’s 118 year history after Zoe Ogilvie joined the board as a non-executive director.

The new director will provide support on marketing and communications strategy at the club and help improve fan engagement and community programmes.

Ogilvie, who is also on the board of governors of the Robert Gordon University and the board of directors of Aberdeen Inspired, has strong links with the Dons where her daughter Francesca, a Scotland under-19 international, plays for AFC Women.

Ogilvie said: “It’s a privilege to be making history as AFC’s first female director and an honour to serve a club which is a vital part of the region’s socio-economic fabric and is cherished by so many people.

“Having worked with the club on various projects for many years, I’ve gained invaluable experience of its operations and the dedicated people who work there.

“I’m thrilled to join the board but do not underestimate the challenges we face nor the responsibility that comes with the role.”

Ogilvie boasts almost 30 years communications and marketing experience, including eight years with Aberdeen and Grampian Chamber of Commerce as public affairs manager before setting up BIG Partnership.

As director of BIG, now one of the UK’s largest PR and marketing agencies outwith London, she heads up the Aberdeen office which represents clients in the energy, property, professional services and food and drink sectors.

Dons chairman Dave Cormack said: “Zoe is incredibly well-connected and brings significant credibility across both the public and private sectors.

“She has been instrumental in setting and delivering our communications strategy in the last 18 months and has played a pivotal role in successful Club and Trust campaigns.

“She is committed to helping drive and successfully deliver our fan and corporate engagement programmes, being a welcoming host on match days and an active ambassador for the club in the wider community.”