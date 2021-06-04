Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Wednesday, July 28th 2021 Show Links
Sport / Football / Highland League

Find out your team’s fixtures after calendar for 2021/22 Highland League season revealed

By Ryan Cryle
June 4, 2021, 5:00 pm Updated: July 23, 2021, 1:20 pm
Glebe Park, with its famous hedge, will be a Highland League venue next season, with Turriff United heading there on opening day.
Glebe Park, with its famous hedge, will be a Highland League venue next season, with Turriff United heading there on opening day.

The fixtures for the 2021/22 Breedon Highland League season have been revealed – with Turriff United set to visit new boys Brechin City on opening day.

Turra will head for Glebe Park on July 24 to take on the Hedgemen, who confirmed earlier this week they would join the Highland ranks after being relegated from the SPFL.

There had been talks over whether the Angus side – sent down by a play-off final defeat to Lowland League champions Kelty Hearts – would replace them in the Lowland League, with much of their player pool based south of Brechin.

[[intro]]

[[title]]

[[text]] [[button_text]]

[[outro]]