Find out your team’s fixtures after calendar for 2021/22 Highland League season revealed

The fixtures for the 2021/22 Breedon Highland League season have been revealed – with Turriff United set to visit new boys Brechin City on opening day.

Turra will head for Glebe Park on July 24 to take on the Hedgemen, who confirmed earlier this week they would join the Highland ranks after being relegated from the SPFL.

There had been talks over whether the Angus side – sent down by a play-off final defeat to Lowland League champions Kelty Hearts – would replace them in the Lowland League, with much of their player pool based south of Brechin.