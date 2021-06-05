Undefeated super-bantamweight Billy Stuart wants major title shot in Aberdeen in front of thousands

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Undefeated Northern Sporting Club super-bantamweight Billy Stuart is closing in on a title shot.

After more than a year of frustration during the coronavirus lockdown the Aberdeen based rising ring star is ready to push for belt glory.

During lockdown the 23-year-old teamed up with renowned promoter Dennis Hobson who oversaw the careers of former world champion Ricky Hatton, David Haye and Clinton Woods.

Boasting a flawless pro record of 10 wins from 10 fights, Macduff’s Stuart was building considerable momentum until the sport was shutdown last March due to the coronavirus pandemic.

With return to action looming Stuart is aiming for title glory – with the prestigious British belt top of the agenda.

He hopes that dream can become a reality in front of thousands in Aberdeen.

He said: “I want the British title.

“It is a very prestigious title to win and one of the toughest to secure.

“I would love to win it outright and keep the Lonsdale belt on my mantelpiece, that would be brilliant.”

Exciting link up with Fightzone TV

In signing on with Dennis Hobson Stuart, aka ‘The Butcher’ will feature on Fightzone TV, a new boxing broadcasting platform.

With more than 30 years’ experience of promoting top fighters, Hobson has vowed to secure British and Commonwealth title shots for Stuart and propel him onto the international scene.

Granite City ABC gym mate Dean Sutherland, the undefeated Aberdeen welterweight (10-0), has also signed on with Hobson.

Stuart said: “Fightzone is exciting as he wants to build us up into superstars in Scotland and that is what I want to do.

“It will be a good thing for me as there will be televised shows which will be bigger and give me a bit more exposure to the public.

“So that people out there actually get to know me better.

“Then we can build it up from there.

“I want big nights with thousands of people there, nights like Ricky Hatton had – that would be brilliant.

“Especially up here in Aberdeen.”

More than 18 months since Stuart’s last fight

Stuart has not fought since securing a 59-56 defeat of Brett Fidoe at the Hilton Treetops hotel, Aberdeen in November 2019.

He already has a professional title having secured the Boxing Union of Ireland super bantamweight belt in May 2019 with a points defeat of Dylan McDonagh, again at the Hilton Treetops.

Then his momentum was derailed by the lockdown and Stuart admits with no fight date on the horizon it was tough retaining complete focus over the 15 months.

He said: “With the lockdown everything was turned upside down but you just have to get on with it and do what you have to do.

“It is hard to keep that focus during lockdown.

“When I get a date for a fight it is ‘boom’ – that is me focused and nothing else matters but that date.

“That is all I think about.

“When there was nothing in the pipeline during the lockdown it was tough to get that same level of motivation and drive.

“I am in the gym every day training which is what I normally do.

“However it is hard not having that fight date which makes you push even harder.”

Frustration of training during the lockdown

A multiple weight British and Scottish champion as an amateur Stuart completed a formidable career by securing Commonwealth Youth Games silver in Samoa in 2015.

He maintained that high standard in the paid ranks and was set to fight at the Town Hall, Elgin on March 27 last year but that bout was cancelled, as were all cards across the United Kingdom as the nation went into lockdown.

He said: “When you know you have a fight coming I love that buzz.

“I cannot wait for that to come back again.

“I have done my best to keep myself in shape throughout the lockdown.

“I had a decent amateur background and have had 10 professional fights now so I know what it is all about.

“I understand aspects such as nerves.

“I can control that and don’t really feel nervous. I just get that buzz for fighting and I can’t wait for that to come back.”

Finally light at the end of the tunnel

Training for 15 months with no fight on the horizon has been tough.

Particularly for an athlete who lives and breathes the sport.

Stuart is not just physically conditioned to become a champion, he has the mental focus required.

However a byproduct of the lockdown is that he believes it has allowed him time work on aspects of his craft that will ensure he is an even more dangerous prospect on returning to the ring.

He said: “I live for boxing.

“Everything that is on my Facebook or YouTube is boxing.

“Every day I am watching boxing and also fights on television.

“I have been studying fights but I have also been working on myself.

“There are things I have been working on which has probably been a benefit of lockdown.

“It has given me the time to think about things.

“I feel like I am getting better and have matured more over the last year.

“My concentration has improved because that was probably my main thing as I could switch off sometimes.

“I am working on things and getting there.

“I cannot wait until we can get boxing shows back on again.

“I have just been training and working hard over the last year or so in lockdown.

“It gave me time to work on certain aspects and have things in place for future training camps.”