Dons boss Emma Hunter insists there is more to come from Aberdeen FC Women

Aberdeen FC Women hit seven goals without reply on their first game in almost six months but manager Emma Hunter insists there is room for improvement.

The Dons are eight points clear at the top of SWPL 2 after their comfortable 7-0 victory against Stirling University at Cormack Park on Sunday but have little time to reflect on their win as they are in action again tonight against Queens Park at Nethercraigs football complex (7.0).

Hunter was pleased to see her side win comfortably on their return to action on Sunday but is still looking for more from her league leading squad.

She said: “It probably wasn’t our best performance. It was scrappy at times and not really the way we wanted to play but Stirling made it that difficult for us especially in the midfield where it was crowded and compact.

“They play such a high line and the way we play we don’t particularly like to play direct over the back line which made it difficult for us but seven goals and six different goalscorers is pleasing while Gail didn’t have a save to make in the game so overall we have to be pleased.

“We’ve got a lot to tidy up on but we’ll work on that and it’s nice to have some confidence going into the Queens Park game.”

Hunter believes the lengthy break in the season due to the second Covid lockdown and the busy schedule of eight matches in four weeks will be a test for all clubs in the division but was pleased to see her squad come through their first test unscathed on Sunday.

The Dons boss said: “I was a little worried towards the end of the game on Sunday as I had made all my changes and you could see there were some tired legs out there.

“It’s been so long since we played, it is hot at this time of year and the surface can be difficult for your joints as well but we used our substitutions well and thankfully everyone came through the game okay.

“We lost a little bit of rhythm in the second half with all the changes but I’m really pleased to have 11 fit players still and we know we have a couple to come back again.”

Victory at the weekend means the Dons remain firmly in the driving seat with an eight point lead over Hamilton Accies and Partick Thistle with seven games remaining.

The title, and with it promotion to SWPL 1, is within sight for Aberdeen but Hunter is focused on tackling each game as it comes.

She said: “For us it is all about making sure we do everything right off the pitch now in terms of recovery and rest.

“We’ve got a rich depth of squad which allows us to make changes and knowing we have a good group of players here means the busy schedule of matches is something which we believe we can handle.

“I said to the team before Sunday’s game that it would be a unique moment to reflect on where we are and what we’ve done as once we get into the thick of it again it will be difficult to gather our thoughts as it will be all about the next game.”