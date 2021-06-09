Scott Brown: I will win over the doubters by delivering success for Aberdeen

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Scott Brown says he will win over the doubters by bringing silverware to Pittodrie.

The former Celtic captain, who helped launch the Dons’ new home kit on his first official day as an Aberdeen player, has joined the Reds on a two-year deal.

Brown spent 14 trophy-laden years with the Hoops and was offered a chance to remain at Celtic Park but opted to join the Dons as a player-coach under new boss Stephen Glass.

Brown, who turns 36 later this month, is relishing the start of a new challenge in his football career.

He told Red TV: “Everyone knows I have been at Celtic for so long but now it is a different chapter in my career.

“It’s also a chance to help out Stephen by becoming an assistant manager and having that chance to play for Aberdeen.

“It is a huge club that has done well over the last few seasons.

“It has always been a very hard place to come.

“I’m going to enjoy it. I’m sure there will be a few different opinions.

“Let’s be honest, I’ve had that all the way through my career and it’s part and parcel of who I am and what I am.

“I’m not always pleasant on the eye but I will give 110%.

“I want to win every game I’m involved in.

“That is why I came here. It’s a great challenge.

“I spoke to Dave (Cormack) and Stephen and the way they want to play football and push forward is exceptional so we need to make sure we all buy into that.

“Hopefully we get some good attacking football at this club.”

Brown won 22 trophies during his time at Celtic Park, including an unprecedented quadruple treble but the midfielder believes he can add to his medal collection at Pittodrie.

He said: “I wouldn’t have come here if I didn’t believe we can push for things.

“Stephen and Dave are exactly the same.

“They want to see silverware coming up the road.

“We need to make sure we hit the ground running and get a good pre-season.

“We have to work extremely hard and understand the shapes that Stephen wants to play.

“How we are going to build from the back and how we are going to clip it over the top.

“Between myself, Stephen and Dave we will definitely be having a lot of chats in the coming months.”

But Brown’s first priority is to prove to the Aberdeen support that he can make a positive impact on and off the pitch.

He said: “I have come here to win.

“As soon as I put that shirt on I am playing for Aberdeen and I will give 110% in every single time, whether that is on the training pitch or in a game in front of 20,000 fans.

“I will give 110% and I want what is best for this club.”