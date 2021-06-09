Francesca Ogilvie nets hat-trick as Aberdeen FC Women move a step closer to title

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Francesca Ogilvie netted a hat-trick as Aberdeen FC Women made it two wins out of two on their SWPL 2 return.

The Dons, with an eight-point advantage at the top of the table, thumped Stirling University 7-0 on Sunday in their first league fixture since December.

And Emma Hunter and Stuart Bathgate’s side picked up another win wiht a 3-0 victory against Queen’s Park at Nethercraigs Football Complex.

The Dons were being held 0-0 at half-time by the side sitting seventh in the table but made the breakthrough in the 64th minute through Ogilvie.

Two penalties in the space of three minutes put the game beyond doubt with Ogilvie firing home from the spot after 81 and 84 minutes to seal the victory.

The Dons return to action on June 16 when they travel to McDiarmid Park to face St Johnstone.