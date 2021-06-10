Scott Brown confident Aberdeen boss Stephen Glass will bring excitement back to Pittodrie

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Aberdeen player-coach Scott Brown is convinced Stephen Glass will deliver the exciting style of football the Dons support are craving.

The Dons scored only 36 goals in 38 games during a difficult 2020-21 campaign with a series of underwhelming displays culminating in former boss Derek McInnes leaving the club in March.

Brown, who played alongside Glass at Hibernian during the formative stages of his career, believes the new Dons boss will be able to implement a positive brand of football at Pittodrie.

The former Celtic captain always felt Glass was destined for the dugout and is thrilled to be part of his coaching team.

Brown said: “He was a fantastic player.

“He had been at Aberdeen and played for Newcastle and Watford. He had a great career.

“He came to Hibs when we were very young and inexperienced.

“We turned up to training without a care in the world. We didn’t think about shape or discipline off the park.

“I was playing with my mates.

“Stephen was trying to get us organised and always talking about understanding the game.

“He knew where his path was going.

“He wanted to get into coaching and he got that opportunity when he went to Dunfermline.

“It has been a great relationship. We spoke a lot when we were at Hibs.

“When he left we kept in touch. He is good people person and I wouldn’t have put my trust in someone if I didn’t know they were going to succeed.

“He has the same belief I do that this club can go places.

“We can go forward and be an exciting team to watch.”

Brown was offered the chance to remain at Celtic, the club where he won 22 trophies including an unprecedented quadruple treble as captain.

But the 35-year-old said the chance to combine playing and coaching at Pittodrie was too enticing to turn down.

He said: “I spoke to my wife and Peter Lawwell (the Celtic chief executive) who offered me an extra year to stay on and be part of the playing staff but this opportunity was huge.

“It is something I have always wanted.

“When I was at Celtic I helped coach the under-20s with Stephen Frail and Tommy McIntyre before Brendan (Rodgers) came in.

“It is something that really intrigued me.

“It is an opportunity I can get into.

“I have spoken to Brendan over the years about his coaching and his philosophy, which is fantastic. I have learned under great managers with Scotland, Hibs and Celtic as well.

“You have to take a bit from everybody but also be your own man.

“Stephen has done a fantastic job abroad and learned his trade there.

“Now this is a great challenge for him as well.”

He added: “His philosophy is very similar to mine.

“We want to play good football. Don’t get me wrong, it is not always about passing five or six yards, sometimes you have to go over the press as well.

“In Scotland some teams press you high up the park and others let you come out and play.

“It is about our shape. We are looking to build from the back and create chances.

“It is not always going to be perfect but you have to try to do what you believe in.”

Brown, who turns 36 on June 25, said proving he can still dominate matches in the Scottish Premiership remains a major motivation heading into the new season.

He said: “I believe it is a good time for me to go out and try something different.

“This is definitely something different and I am looking forward to it.

“On the park, my numbers and stats speak for themselves.

“I know everyone is going to use my age as a huge thing coming to Aberdeen when you have two years.

“But it is about me. I look after my body. I try to keep it ticking over as best I can and I work extremely hard in training.

“I try to make sure the standards are set, which is what a coach has to do.

“I’m that bridge between the coaches and the players.

“I have the luxury I can jump in and out of both relationships.”