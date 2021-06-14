Aberdeen play the waiting game for Christian Ramirez

Aberdeen face having to wait until the end of the month for Christian Ramirez to arrive.

The Dons have agreed a deal with the MLS for the Houston Dynamo striker and have also agreed terms with the American.

Aberdeen manager Stephen Glass had hoped to have the 30-year-old on board for pre-season training, but the move has been delayed as Houston want to have a replacement in place before the allowing the player to move to Pittodrie.

The Dons are content to wait for their man and are not unduly concerned at the delay given the forward is match-sharp and missing the start of pre-season on Monday will not pose a problem.

Aberdeen also remain confident they will navigate any work permit issues in time for their first game of the new campaign, the Conference League second qualifying round first leg tie on Thursday, July 22.

One player who will be at Cormack Park for the start of pre-season training next week, however, is Funso Ojo.

The Belgian midfielder spent the second half of last season on loan at Wigan Athletic after being allowed to leave by former Dons boss Derek McInnes and played 23 games as he helped keep the Latics in League One in England.

The 29-year-old, who will be put through his paces under new manager Stephen Glass and his backroom staff, has 12 months remaining on his contract with Aberdeen.