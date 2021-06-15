New Firm derby at Pittodrie will kick-off Aberdeen’s new Premiership campaign

Aberdeen will start the new cinch Premiership season with a New Firm derby against Dundee United.

The fixtures for the new Scottish Professional Football League were released this morning and new Dons boss Stephen Glass will face new United head coach Tam Courts at Pittodrie on Sunday, August 1.

The opening game will be the first time the sides have met since United beat the Dons at Pittodrie in the Scottish Cup quarter-final last season.

The Dons make their first visit to Ibrox to face champions Rangers on Wednesday, October 27 with Steven Gerrard’s side also serving as the last visitors to Pittodrie this year when they make the trip north on December 29.

New player-coach Scott Brown will face his former club Celtic for the first time when they visit Pittodrie on Saturday October 2 while Declan Gallagher’s former team Motherwell host the Dons on Saturday September 11.

Another new arrival, Jay Emmanuel-Thomas, will line-up against his former club Livingston when the Dons make their first away trip of the season on Saturday, August 7.

Hibernian, who pipped the Dons to third place last season, make their first visit to Pittodrie on Saturday October 23.

Aberdeen’s 2021-22 Fixture List

AUGUST

1 – Dundee United (H)

7 – Livingston (A)

21 – Hearts (A)

28 – Ross County (H)

SEPTEMBER

11 – Motherwell (A)

18 – St Johnstone (H)

25 – St Mirren (A)

OCTOBER

2 – Celtic (H)

16 – Dundee (A)

23 – Hibernian (H)

27 – Rangers (A)

30 – Hearts (H)

NOVEMBER

6 – Motherwell (H)

20 – Dundee United (A)

27 – Celtic (A)

DECEMBER

1 – Livingston (H)

4 – St Mirren (H)

11 – St Johnstone (A)

18 – Hibernian (A)

26 – Dundee (H)

29 – Rangers (H)

JANUARY

2 – Ross County (A)

26 – St Mirren (A)

29 – St Johnstone (H)

FEBRUARY

5 – Livingston (A)

9 – Celtic (H)

19 – Motherwell (A)

26 – Dundee United (H)

MARCH

2 – Hearts (A)

5 – Rangers (A)

19 – Hibernian (H)

APRIL

2 – Dundee (A)

9 – Ross County (H)

View the full list of Scottish Premiership fixtures for the 2021-22 campaign here.