Could Aberdeen be facing another European tie in Kazakhstan?

Aberdeen have been seeded in Pot 9 for the UEFA Conference League second qualifying round draw.

The list of potential opponents has been narrowed down to clubs from Iceland, Ireland, Kazakhstan, Sweden, Belarus or Lithuania.

Aberdeen manager Stephen Glass will discover at 12.30pm when the draw is made which club his side will face for his European debut in the dugout.

The potential opponents are the winners of the first qualifying round tie between FH Hafnarfjordur of Iceland or Irish club Sligo Rovers, Tobol Kostanay of Kazakhstan, Swedish side BK Hacken, Torpedo-Belaz Zhodino of Belarus or Lithuanian club Panevezys.

The Dons travelled to Kazakhstan in 2017 where they lost 2-1 to Kairat Almaty in the Europa League.

The other seeded teams alongside Aberdeen in Pot 9 are Hajduk Split, Vojvodina, Copenhagen and Rosenborg.

Main Path draw pots selected for today’s #UECL 2nd qualifying round draw live on https://t.co/10h4DC0C67 @ 12.30pm. @AberdeenFC will face one of the teams from 6-10. Ties to be played 22nd & 29th July. #COYR 🔴⚪️ pic.twitter.com/XxlGgqqmEN — Steven Gunn (@steven_gunn22) June 16, 2021

Hibernian are in Pot 5 along with Gent, AGF Aarhus, Dudelange and Santa Clara. They will face one of nine teams: Shkupi or Llapi, Valerenga, Stjarnan or Bohemians, Mons Calpe or FC Santa Coloma or Bala Town or Larne.

The second qualifying round ties will be played on July 22 and 29.