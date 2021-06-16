Aberdeen boss Stephen Glass expects full commitment from in-demand Lewis Ferguson

Aberdeen manager Stephen Glass is confident Lewis Ferguson will be not be adversely affected by the club’s decision to reject his transfer request.

The midfielder submitted a transfer request last month after the Dons rejected two bids from Premier League newcomers Watford for his services.

The club dismissed the offer as insulting and also turned down the request from Ferguson who is under contract until the summer of 2024 and having spoken to his player Glass expects the same commitment from the Scotland under-21 international when the squad reports for pre-season training next week.

He said: “Obviously I was aware of it and knew it happened.

“You never want players that want to leave your club, of course you don’t, but it is not as black and white as the player wants to leave a club.

“There have been opportunities presented to him and he believes they are better for him.

“In terms of handling it I spoke to Lewis about it, I spoke to him about it before it happened. I spoke to him while it was happening and I have spoken to him since.

“I have no doubts on Lewis’ mentality.”

Watford have not increased their last offer, believed to be £2million, and Glass will be quite happy if it stays that way.

The Dons boss is not surprised at the growing interest in Ferguson, who scored 10 goals for the club last season from midfield, but has made it quite clear he is not encouraging more offers for one of his key players.

Glass, speaking following the draw for the second qualifying round of the Europa Conference League, which pairs the Dons with Swedish club BK Hacken, said: “I don’t want to almost make it an open dialogue that I’m defending the club’s situation.

“What ends up happening is that I saw after the request went in every day or second day there were ex-players from other clubs who have things to say about our player.

“That it is time for him to leave and all this stuff

“The reason he will be in demand is because he is a top player but it is important to be clear the club is not actively trying to sell Lewis.

“We know we have a really talented player on our hands, we know it is important that we nurture him in the right way.

“Until somebody comes along with a bid that the club finds acceptable he is going to play for us.”