SWPL 2 leaders Aberdeen FC Women defeat St Johnstone

Aberdeen FC Women kept up their impressive run of form with a 3-1 victory against St Johnstone at McDiarmid Park.

Emma Hunter and Stuart Bathgate’s Dons had trailed the Perth side early in the second half, but Francesca Ogilvie’s double and Eva Thomson’s strike secured victory.

The Reds have now won 12 of their 13 SWPL 2 fixtures and sit six points clear at the top of the table with five games remaining.

The Reds had won their first two matches since returning to action earlier this month, against Stirling University and Queen’s Park.

📝 Here is how our women's team line up this evening in Perth: Anna BLANCHARD

Loren CAMPBELL

Jenna PENMAN

Kelly FORREST(c)

Jessica BROADRICK

Eilidh SHORE

Natasha BRUCE

Chloe GOVER

Francesca OGILVIE

Bayley HUTCHISON

Eva THOMSON — Aberdeen FC (@AberdeenFC) June 16, 2021

After a goalless first half the home side took the lead just a minute after the restart with Morgan Steedman beating goalkeeper Anna Blanchard with a close range finish.

However, the Dons hit back quickly and Ogilvie restored parity six minutes later.

And just two minutes later Aberdeen took the lead with Ogilvie again on target.

The Reds’ goal blitz continued with Thomson finding the net in the 58th minute to make it 3-1.