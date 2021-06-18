Cormack Park is the perfect preparation for Aberdeen boss Stephen Glass as he lays out pre-season plans

Aberdeen will do their entire build-up to the new season from Cormack Park.

Dons boss Stephen Glass and his players will return to the club’s training ground on Monday to begin pre-season training as they begin their preparations for the Europa Conference League match against BK Hacken of Sweden at Pittodrie on July 22.

New signings Jay Emmanuel-Thomas, Scott Brown and Teddy Jenks will train with their team-mates for the first time, while Atlanta United’s Jack Gurr is also expected to arrive next week after completing his quarantine in England.

Glass has decided the friendly matches as well as all training preparations will be held at Cormack Park and insists keeping the squad in one base throughout pre-season is the best way to prepare for the new campaign.

He said: “We’re doing everything at Cormack Park.

“I felt that if we went away to a hotel in England or Ireland, you can’t control what you are going to do.

“You go away to team build and that gets taken away from you. We can control everything at the training base we have ourselves at the facility we have.

“I don’t see the need to go away. We have enough competitive games and enough scope to play game-related training to push the players as hard as we have to.”

Glass has warned his players some of them face pulling double duty in the warm-up matches as he looks to ensure every player is given appropriate game time ahead of the two legs against the Swedes.

In-house matches among the squad will be held at the training ground, while friendlies against other clubs will also take place at Cormack Park.

The Dons boss knows it will be a different training regime to which his players have been used to, but insists the desire to have uniformity in terms of preparation for the new season is behind his approach.

He said: “We’ll play a couple of games among ourselves to get them used to playing 11 v 11 and we’ll have some teams coming in.

“I’m trying to control it so that the players get a good even amount of minutes. Traditionally you would usually play Tuesday and Thursday and split your group.

“I’m going to try to have some people play two games in one day to keep the players on the same calendar.

“That is probably the alteration from the norm that I am going to look at in terms of preparation.”