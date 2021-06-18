WATCH: Aberdeen’s Andy Considine gets This Morning mention ahead of England v Scotland – as presenter Alison Hammond butchers Dons stalwart’s name

Andy Considine got a surprise mention on ITV breakfast show This Morning today – with presenter Alison Hammond making unexpectedly hard work of saying the Aberdeen veteran’s name.

The Banchory defender is inextricably linked to Scotland’s Euro 2020 campaign, with 1970s disco song “Yes Sir, I Can Boogie” becoming the Tartan Army’s anthem because of the Dons man.

Considine famously dressed up to film a music video for the song on his stag do in London, with the Scots’ players – including Considine – then partying to the tune after they secured Euros qualification in Serbia last year.

Considine may not have made Steve Clarke’s 26-man squad for the tournament itself, but, with the Tartan Army booting it up down south ahead of tonight’s England v Scotland Group D clash at Wembley, the song and its link to Scottish football have once more been making headlines.

The Reds player was mentioned on both Good Morning Britain and This Morning today, and Considine’s wife Madeline posted on her Instagram story about Hammond’s struggle to get to grips with what is a relatively straightforward surname.

Three-cap international Considine shared the clip here.

Explaining why Scotland fans have an affinity with the 70s classic, Hammond – who was helped by co-presenter Dermot O’Leary – said: “It’s all down to Aberdeen defender Andrew… Co-en-dine… How do I say it?”

With O’Leary pitching in with: “Considine.”

After which, Hammond continued: “… Considine after he famously parodied the song on his stag do.”