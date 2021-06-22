Aberdeen target Clark Robertson opts to join Portsmouth

Former Aberdeen defender Clark Robertson has turned down the chance to return to the Dons after opting to join Portsmouth.

The central defender is at Fratton Park undergoing a medical after agreeing a two-year deal with Pompey.

Robertson, 27, is a free agent after leaving Rotherham United and had visited Cormack Park to discuss a return to Aberdeen while Israeli club Hapoel Jerusalem were also keen on the Scotsman.

However, Robertson has opted to join the English League One side and is completing the formalities of his move.