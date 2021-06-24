League reconstruction back on the agenda as SPFL clubs consider another colts proposal

League reconstruction in the SPFL is back on the agenda with clubs due to meet tomorrow to discuss admitting colts teams from Rangers and Celtic to League Two from the 2022-23 season.

The two Glasgow clubs will field B squads in the Lowland League next season but their admittance into the fifth tier will only last one campaign.

However, STV have reported that proposals to allow the two clubs entry into an increased SPFL will be discussed tomorrow.

One of the options up for discussion will be increasing the Championship from 10 clubs to a 12-team league.

In the event of the Championship being increased there would be no relegation from the second tier next season with two clubs promoted from League One and two from League Two to replace them. The play-off between the Lowland League, Highland League and bottom club in League Two would remain.