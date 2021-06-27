Scott Brown’s relentless drive to be the best will inspire Aberdeen, insists Barry Robson

The desire to be the best every day that burns within Scott Brown will inspire Aberdeen, insists his former team-mate Barry Robson.

Now head of Pittodrie’s U18 and U17 stars Robson witnessed Brown up close whilst at Celtic and reckons his drive will be influential at Pittodrie.

Brown, 35, rejected the offer of a new deal at Celtic to sign a two-year contract at Aberdeen in a player-coach role.

Robson starred in the Champions League, domestically and at international level with Scotland alongside Brown.

He insists the midfielder’s professionalism, experience and sheer hunger to win will infiltrate every aspect of the Dons squad.

Robson said: “Every training game, every passing drill, every time you do something Scott wants to be the best and wants to win.

“That is what Scott brings, that drive.

“The club of Aberdeen need that and they will have that in Scott Brown.

“It takes that drive to be a footballer and Scott has that.

“That is why he has come in and Scott will be nothing but good for Aberdeen.”

Scott loves a laugh and a joke – people at the club will love him

During his time at Celtic former Parkhead skipper Brown lifted 10 Premiership titles, including nine championships in a row.

He led the club to an historic quadruple treble with the midfielder scooping five Scottish Cup winner’s medals and six League Cups.

Celtic were desperate to retain their inspirational captain and launched a last minute bid to resign Brown whilst he was in the Granite City for talks with the Dons.

A combative midfielder Brown, who has been given the number eight by the Reds, is the player opposing supporters love to hate.

“People only see Scott on the football pitch where he is as competitive as they come. “He is totally different off the pitch from what he is on it as he loves a laugh and a joke.” Barry Robson

Robson played alongside Brown at Celtic from 2008 to 2010 and also had many run ins with him in the centre of the park whilst playing for Aberdeen and Dundee United.

He insists the veteran midfielder’s on-field persona is very different from the real Brown.

That has already been seen with pictures of the former Scotland captain joking with his new Aberdeen team mates on the first day of pre-season training at the club’s £13m Cormack Park training facility.

Robson said: “Scott is a brilliant boy off the pitch.

“The staff will love him and the players will love him.

“People only see Scott on the football pitch where he is as competitive as they come.

“He is totally different off the pitch from what he is on it as he loves a laugh and a joke.

“However he loves to work really hard.

“I have had loads of run ins with Scott but we have also played together.

“We have been toe to toe with each other and also played alongside one another in Old Firm games.

“We know each other well and that drive and determination that needs to be in that dressing room.

“Scott will take that to the club in abundance.

“I think he is a great signing for the club, I really do.”

Young players will learn from his example

A recent restructuring of the Pittodrie youth set up resulted in Robson being appointed development phase manager with overall responsibility for the under-17 and under-18s, where he will be lead coach.

Robson insists Brown will have a huge influence on the young players at the club.

Brown will be part of a midfield set up that has rising Scotland U21 internationals Lewis Ferguson, 21, Ross McCrorie, 22, and Dean Campbell, 20.

Brighton and Hove Albion teenage midfielder Terry Jenks, 19, was also secured recently on a one year loan deal from the Premier League outfit.

Robson insists he was in a similar position to Brown when he signed for Aberdeen in 2013 following a spell at Sheffield United.

Robson arrived at Pittodrie in his mid thirties and took on a joint role of starring on the pitch and also passing on his wealth of experience off it.

He went on to win the League Cup with Aberdeen in 2014, the last time the Dons have lifted silverware.

Robson said: “Scott will help the young players come on, definitely.

“I have been in Scott’s position myself when I came to Aberdeen when I was 35.

“I was in the exact same position knowing that a lot of experience and a lot of drive my remit was to drive the dressing room on as well.

“I think the new manager has seen exactly the same in Scott Brown.”