Ross County and Motherwell linked with a move for former Aberdeen defender Ash Taylor

Ross County are facing competition from Motherwell in the race to sign former Aberdeen defender Ash Taylor.

The Staggies have reportedly offered the 30-year-old the captain’s armband in a bid to persuade him to make the move to Dingwall.

But, according to a report in the Mail on Sunday, Motherwell are also keen on the central defender.

Well boss Graeme Alexander is desperate to bolster his defensive options after losing Scotland international Declan Gallagher following his summer switch to Aberdeen.

Taylor made 178 appearances over two spells with the Dons before being released by new manager Stephen Glass at the end of last term.