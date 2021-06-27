Clark Robertson reveals why he opted for Portsmouth over Aberdeen

Defender Clark Robertson felt he had unfinished business in England after choosing to join Portsmouth rather than return to Aberdeen.

The former Dons defender was a free agent after reaching the end of his Rotherham United deal.

Robertson had visited Cormack Park and discussed a Dons return with new Aberdeen boss Stephen Glass.

But the 27-year-old decided to join English League One side Pompey on a tw-year-deal.

In an article in the Sunday Mail, he said: “Getting the chance to speak to Aberdeen was really good.

“I met Glass at Cormack Park and was definitely impressed.

“The style they are going to play will be attractive and they are going to be an attacking team to watch. It was excited by that so it was a difficult one for me.

“I could have come home and been closer to family but I want to keep testing myself in England.

“I’d never rule out a return to Scotland. That might be further down the line. But I’ve much more to offer before I come back up the road. I feel I’ve unfinished business.

“I want to get back to the Championship. It’s such a competitive league and coming back to Scotland might have killed off the chance of playing there again.

“Going to Portsmouth, I’m only one step away from the Championship again.”

© SNS Group

Robertson, however, said the sales pitch from Portsmouth boss Danny Cowley persuaded him to remain in England.

He added: “I was absolutely buzzing after the manager put on a presentation over Zoom to me. It was very in-depth, all about how Portsmouth were going to play.

“And in there were clips of me playing at Rotherham and Blackpool, showing how what I do fits perfectly into that style.

“It made me feel wanted after I had a difficult season. The last 18 months have been stop-start.

“So for a manager to show how much he wants you and wants to give you an opportunity, that made my mind up.”