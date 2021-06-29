Aberdeen striker Michael Ruth wanted by Falkirk

Falkirk have launched a bid to bring young Aberdeen striker Michael Ruth to the club on loan.

New Bairns head coach Paul Sheerin, who left the Dons in the close season to take charge at Falkirk, has reportedly identified Aberdeen’s teenage striker as the man he wants to lead the club’s League One title challenge next season.

Ruth, 19, had a spell on loan at Arbroath last season and Sheerin hopes new Aberdeen boss Stephen Glass will agree to sending the forward out on loan again.

Ruth, who moved to the Dons from Queen’s Park in 2019, made 18 appearances last season, 16 of which came during his loan at Arbroath, but failed to score.

His two appearances for the Dons came from the bench.